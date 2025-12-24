Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.39. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 213,591 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 46.83%.The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.