Munro Partners Purchases 17,260 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Munro Partners grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.9% of Munro Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $68,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.53.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

