Munro Partners Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Munro Partners increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,605 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.92. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

