Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Munro Partners

Munro Partners lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,930 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 3.4% of Munro Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $126,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

