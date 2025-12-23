Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 22.7% – Still a Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 104,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 22.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Eguana Technologies Inc in September 2013. Eguana Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.