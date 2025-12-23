Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Melius Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.