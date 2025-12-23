MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $94.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on MetLife and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. MetLife has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

