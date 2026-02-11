Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,816 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 94,631 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

PWV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 46,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,146. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,845,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,768,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

