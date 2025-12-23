VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,992 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

