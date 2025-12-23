Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Champion Iron Stock Up 4.3%

TSE CIA opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.38. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of C$492.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

