Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.8150, with a volume of 163898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

