Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.8150, with a volume of 163898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Featured Stories
