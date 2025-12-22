Insider Selling: Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Irakli Giluari sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,000, for a total transaction of £1,800,000.

Irakli Giluari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Irakli Giluari sold 75,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,997, for a total transaction of £2,247,750.

Georgia Capital Stock Up 2.3%

CGEO traded up GBX 70 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,090. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,049. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,102 and a one year high of GBX 3,095. The firm has a market cap of £982.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,662.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,350.99.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital ( LON:CGEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 274.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

