USA Financial Formulas Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,883,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price target on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

