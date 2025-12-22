Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Decreased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $284,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Meta is reported to be developing new multimodal AI — an image/video model codenamed “Mango” and a text model called “Avocado” targeted for H1?2026, which could accelerate product differentiation and ad/engagement upgrades. Read More.

Meta is reported to be developing new multimodal AI — an image/video model codenamed “Mango” and a text model called “Avocado” targeted for H1?2026, which could accelerate product differentiation and ad/engagement upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: U.S. federal action on AI (an executive order to create a national AI framework) is being viewed as a net positive for Big Tech — it could reduce a patchwork of state rules and lower compliance complexity for large platforms like Meta. Read More.

U.S. federal action on AI (an executive order to create a national AI framework) is being viewed as a net positive for Big Tech — it could reduce a patchwork of state rules and lower compliance complexity for large platforms like Meta. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush trimmed its price target from $920 to $880 but kept an “outperform” rating — the cut tempers upside expectations but the firm still implies substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More.

Wedbush trimmed its price target from $920 to $880 but kept an “outperform” rating — the cut tempers upside expectations but the firm still implies substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Austrias Supreme Court ruled Meta’s personalized ad model unlawful and ordered sweeping user?data access changes across the EU — this is a binding precedent that raises regulatory, compliance and revenue risk in Europe. Read More.

Austrias Supreme Court ruled Meta’s personalized ad model unlawful and ordered sweeping user?data access changes across the EU — this is a binding precedent that raises regulatory, compliance and revenue risk in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including General Counsel Jennifer Newstead and COO Javier Olivan) have sold blocks of shares in recent weeks — repeated insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market even if amounts are small relative to overall holdings. Read More. Read More.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9%

META stock opened at $658.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.76 and its 200 day moving average is $707.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total value of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,882. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $333,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,549,164. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,557 shares of company stock worth $26,074,750. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.59.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

