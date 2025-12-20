Hey Anon (ANON) One Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Hey Anon has a total market cap of $24.56 million and $1.05 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hey Anon has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hey Anon token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hey Anon Profile

Hey Anon’s launch date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,961,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,411,584 tokens. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,961,083.951299 with 13,411,584.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.87805822 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $1,100,983.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

