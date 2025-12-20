SOON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.29 Million (SOON)

SOON (SOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, SOON has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One SOON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. SOON has a total market capitalization of $148.29 million and approximately $37.23 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOON Token Profile

SOON was first traded on May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 984,120,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,700,286 tokens. SOON’s official website is soo.network. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm.

SOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 984,120,489.517795 with 295,749,698.0802387 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.39505833 USD and is up 25.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $36,494,259.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

