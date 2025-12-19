Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,743. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. The trade was a 4.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Celsius by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.6% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

