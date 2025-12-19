Truist Financial Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $19.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

MAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,945. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

