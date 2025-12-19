Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 9,091 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

