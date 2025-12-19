NuCypher Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.30 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. NuCypher has a market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $2.33 thousand worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

