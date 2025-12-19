Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $492.78 million and $77.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

