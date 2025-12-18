Evercore ISI Cuts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $34.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.84. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,403,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,440 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 796.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

