Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Purchases 2,500 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,434.06. This represents a 42.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,216. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 2.14% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

