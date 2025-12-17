YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

SDTY traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Get YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.