YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
SDTY traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.