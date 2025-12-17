Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $887,281.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,878,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,142,031.18. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.0%

URBN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $430,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 84,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

