Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $887,281.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,878,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,142,031.18. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.0%
URBN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN
Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $430,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 84,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.