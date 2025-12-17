Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.60 and last traded at GBX 17.80, with a volume of 24775162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The firm has a market cap of £259.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

