Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 17th

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business uses technology to deliver or improve financial services—examples include digital payments, online lending, robo?advisors, digital banks, and blockchain or payments infrastructure providers. For investors, fintech stocks are typically viewed as growth?oriented opportunities that can disrupt incumbents but also carry elevated regulatory, competitive and execution risks, which can make their valuations and share prices more volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

