MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 6,957 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $887.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $919.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $800.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

