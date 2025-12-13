John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 997 shares.The stock last traded at $32.6260 and had previously closed at $30.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.3%
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
