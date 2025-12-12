Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 333 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $670.92. 1,912,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
