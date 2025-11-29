Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 414,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.
