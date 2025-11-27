Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $34.34. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 21,661,565 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

