Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $27.27. Disco shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 19,999 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Disco Stock Performance
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 30.85%.The company had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
