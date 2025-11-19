Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 1,508,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,912. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average is $182.57. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $165,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

