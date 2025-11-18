Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Price Target at $34.60

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:EGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ENI by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

ENI (NYSE:EGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts predict that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.43%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

