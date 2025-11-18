Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Price Target at $34.60

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ENI by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts predict that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.43%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

