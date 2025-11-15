IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $52.75. IREN shares last traded at $52.1280, with a volume of 9,456,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price target on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth about $20,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IREN by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,025,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,708,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

