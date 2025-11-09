Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBWGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,239,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 606,165 shares.The stock last traded at $30.13 and had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

