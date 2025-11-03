Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 27.16%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Vertex updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Trading Down 12.1%

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,650. Vertex has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $60.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $88,293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 242,084 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 400,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 102,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vertex by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex by 1.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

