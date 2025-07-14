Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $388.01 and last traded at $386.21, with a volume of 135868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.35.

The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average of $310.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

