Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 59,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 24,180 shares.The stock last traded at $93.88 and had previously closed at $96.26.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $649.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

