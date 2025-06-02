Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd now owns 1,848,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of RPID traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. 45,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,994. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 184.93%. Analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

