Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $62.39. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 510,100 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1476 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

