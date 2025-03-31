Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $62.39. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 510,100 shares.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1476 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
