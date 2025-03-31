National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000.

NSI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

