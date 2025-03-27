Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:GAMA traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,260 ($16.22). The company had a trading volume of 6,924,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,318.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,499.64. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAMA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.46) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

