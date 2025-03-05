PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,440. The company has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

