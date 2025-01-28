JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Redemption of Depositary Shares for Series HH Preferred Stock

On January 27, 2025, JPMorgan Chase & Co. filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, informing shareholders about the redemption of its outstanding depositary shares. These shares represent a one-tenth interest in a share of the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH. The redemption is set to take place on February 1, 2025.

The company disclosed in the report that a press release was issued on the same day, highlighting the redemption of all 3,000,000 outstanding depositary shares. Each of these shares holds a one-tenth interest in a share of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Series HH Preferred Stock.

The redemption price per share for the Series HH Preferred Stock is stated as $10,000, equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share. Payment for the redemption price is scheduled for February 3, 2025, the first business day following the redemption date. Shareholders are required to present and surrender their depositary receipts to Computershare Inc., the designated Depositary, at the specified address in Canton, Massachusetts.

February 1, 2025, is not only the redemption date but also marks the final dividend payment date for the Series HH Preferred Stock and its associated depositary shares. The record date for the dividend payment is January 2, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., a prominent financial services firm based in the U.S., offered insights into its stature, having $4.0 trillion in assets and $345 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2024. The company operates globally, excelling in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the U.S., along with various corporate, institutional, and government clients worldwide through its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Further details about the company can be found on its official website.

Following the 8-K filing, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has provided transparency to its shareholders and the wider financial community regarding the upcoming redemption of the Series HH Preferred Stock depositary shares.

The press release and pertinent details related to the redemption can be accessed in the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news article was constructed based on the 8-K filing submitted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on January 27, 2025, as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

