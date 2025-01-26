Dakota Wealth Management Buys 8,848 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 79,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 583,225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

