HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 928 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

