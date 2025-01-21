Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 237.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,030,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,810,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

