Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDO. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

WDO opened at C$12.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

